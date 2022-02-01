James Krause Building Something At Glory MMA | UFC FIGHT PASS

What level of coaching are you at if multiple fighters on UFC cards is the norm and you’ve once cornered four fighters in one night?

Still very much in fighting shape, 35-year-old James Krause has done exactly that, and it’s unlikely that’s the last time he’ll do it. To the casual fan, it would appear that moving away from fighting to focus more on coaching at this stage in his career is both impressive and confusing.

With the high volume of fighters in the UFC and in the pipeline, it’s almost impossible to imagine being able to step away for a full fight camp to focus on himself. And considering that he’s 7-1 in his last eight fights, he very much “still has it.” But is Krause coaching at the expense of his career?

Not at all.