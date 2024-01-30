Jamal Pogues Won't Forget How Far He's Come

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“Sometimes I’ll be stressed out, like, man, this is hard, this is tough,” he said. “And then I look back and I'll be like, that young kid would be so proud to be right here. I’ve always got to remind myself that the kid in me wanted this so bad and you have to enjoy it while it's here.”

Pogues is enjoying it, and he realized that he had to at precisely the right time. He’s in the UFC, he hasn’t reached 30 years old yet, and he’s got the opportunity to make some moves in 2024. But what about 2014? What about the version of Jamal Pogues that he wrote in his UFC bio will be his hero. What does that guy look like?

“Jamal Pogues in 10 years is proving that little kid right - that he was going to be great,” he said. “I didn't know what I was going to be great at. I grew up in a tough environment with rough people, and that’s an understatement. And I guess you would say I stuck out like a sore thumb because I felt like the life that was given to me wasn't good enough, even though everyone told me, ‘You're crazy as hell; you need to slow down.’ Blah, blah, blah, I've heard everything you can think of, and I just didn't accept that as an answer. I can tell you one thing: I've been scared every single step of the way, but Jamal in 10 years is going to prove that kid right. And that's one thing I keep fighting for. On the days where it gets tough, where I feel like I'm not good enough and feel like I should just quit and not do this at all, I walk in there and I'm like, damn, this is why I love this sport. This is why I love what I do. Jamal in 10 years is going to be proud of himself for not giving up.”