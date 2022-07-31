Jamahal Hill Stays True

“I look outside, and this dude is in my driveway,” Hill continued. “We went to Pinery Park. Anybody that’s from around Grand Rapids knows that Pinery Park has this big ass hill up it. I’m up there running hills with a weighted vest, weighted ankle weights and some other weighted s*** he had. So, I ran those, then we did clinch and knees up the hill. We just did a hard ass workout. That’s how we bonded.”

Hill and Pomeroy met back in January of 2010 ,when Hill saw a flyer outside a gym for 30 free days of mixed martial arts training.

“Here was this 19-year-old kid that showed up to the gym in basketball shorts looking to use the 30 days to stay in shape,” Pomeroy recalled. “He had run five miles to get to our gym and after practice he ran the five miles back to his house.”

“When I first came in, Chad was like, ‘We are going to evaluate you, and maybe six months down the line we will see how good you are,’” Hill said. “Then, in ten days, he offered me my first fight.”

Hill would go on to knock his opponent out in under 100 seconds and just like that, “Sweet Dreams” was born.