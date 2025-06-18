Jamahal Hill | A Return To Dominance

He feels like he is as good as he says he is, and he has a UFC title in his locker, as well as several highlights, to prove it. For all his bravado, he has almost always been gracious in defeat, particularly after Paul Craig and Jiří Procházka finished him. And after his loss to Procházka at UFC 311—a war he is proud of, despite the result—the former champ knew he had to tighten the screw at the risk of falling out of the light heavyweight title picture completely.

That meant when his team felt like he wasn’t in a place to push past an injury, Hill heeded their advice, despite having a main event with Khalil Rountree Jr. on the books for April. Instead, the two are now set to battle in UFC’s first trip to Azerbaijan on June 21. Nearly six years since earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, Hill is taking stock and seeing what it takes to not only ascend to the mountaintop, but stay there for a while, too.

“The biggest takeaways are just taking care of your body,” Hill told UFC.com. “Make sure you listen to your body, make sure your body is good and everything like that, and try to come into the fight the best you can, (because I’m) fighting the best in the world now. Certain things that I got away with before, I have to really, really buckle down on now.”