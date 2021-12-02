Jamahal Hill Is Hungrier Than Ever

Heading into a tasty matchup between light heavyweight risers against Australia’s Jimmy Crute, it’d be easy to see the bout as a place to make a big statement. However, Hill doesn’t see the fight as anything more than that: a fight.

“I don’t have anything to prove,” Hill told UFC.com. “Just be myself. Lock in. Stay within myself. Maximize me, and I’ll be fine.”

If you have any doubts about the way Hill handled his setback against Craig, all you have to do is take a look at his interaction with the Scotsman afterwards to see he wasn’t dwelling on the defeat at all.

“We settled our differences,” Hill said. “Our whole animosity, our whole steam was the fight, and we did that. We had that. He won. There’s nothing I can do but accept that and respect that, so after that, any other things that we had problems with, as men, it was our job to talk about it. We did that, and we came to a common ground. He’s a really good person. He’s a really good dude. That’s what it was. I had a good night. We had some fun. S**t, we turned up (laughs).”

Granted, Hill would’ve much rather avoided taking a loss, especially one in which his elbow was dislocated when Craig went for an armbar. Alas, he took the time to recover and rebuild, and he’s itching to get back to the Octagon.

Although Crute has had some higher-level fights so far, the two are in similar areas of the light heavyweight ladder. The winner gets an inside track at a Top 15 or even a Top 10 matchup, making the stakes of this fight all the higher.