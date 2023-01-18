Jamahal Hill Here To Answer All The Questions

In the three fights since that meeting, Hill has fought to his strengths and posted consecutive stoppage victories, putting himself in a position to face-off with Glover Teixeira this weekend at UFC 283 in a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title after a series of events left the strap up for grabs heading into 2023.

Teixeira was initially slated to face champion Jiri Prochazka at UFC 282 in a rematch of their epic encounter from UFC 275 in Singapore, but the Czech titleholder suffered a serious shoulder injury that required surgery. Not wanting to hold up the division, Prochazka opted to vacate the title, prompting the UFC to look for a new headlining act for the December pay-per-view.

The Brazilian veteran opted against a short-notice switch in opponents to Magomed Ankalaev, resulting in the surging Russian and his opponent, former champ Jan Blachowicz, being promoted to the main event in a five-round clash for the vacant title. After five rounds, the bout was scored a draw and the title remained vacant, resulting in UFC President Dana White quickly announcing a matchup between Teixeira and Hill this weekend with the belt being awarded to the victor.

“Who expected a title fight to end in a draw, so I didn’t think anything like this would happen,” Hill said in regards to the hastily put together championship bout. “Did I know I was close to a title shot? Yes I did, because I had just signed a new contract and the championship clause is in my contract.