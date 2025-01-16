Jamahal Hill Is Eager To Get Back To Dominant Ways

“2024 went great for me,” he said. “I made a lot of money.”

Even so, it’s hard to think back to the masterpiece Hill painted in Brazil when he bested Glover Teixeira for the vacant belt at UFC 283 and imagine the following two years would go by without a signature Hill knockout. The Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus made history that night as the first graduate of the show to capture UFC gold and, at the time, he was a bit of a feel-good story.

While Hill came into the promotion undefeated, he was still considered a prospect with some rough edges to smooth out, but a second-round knockout of Ovince Saint Preux suggested Hill was ready for more, sooner than anticipated. Even when his first professional loss halted his momentum—a brutal defeat to Paul Craig—he simply responded with one showstopping knockout after another. Consecutive, bonus-earning finishes of Jimmy Crute, Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos put him in the title conversation, and after Jan Błachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a draw in their title fight, Hill jumped at the short-notice chance at gold.

Fast-forward a couple years, and the division looks familiar, but distinct. “Poatan” reigns supreme after a Fighter of the Year caliber 2024 in which he defended the throne thrice, racking up three knockouts along the way. Newer faces like Carlos Ulberg and Khalil Rountree Jr. put themselves in the mix in the last 18 months or so, but ultimately, Hill remains entrenched in the title picture right now.