Jamahal Hill And Khalil Rountree Jr. Headline UFC’s Return To Kansas City

Hill is seeking his first win since he captured UFC gold over Glover Teixeira in January 2023. “Sweet Dreams” vacated the belt later that year when a torn Achilles left him out of action, but he bounced back to top the UFC 300 bill opposite Pereira although “Poatan” knocked Hill out in the first round. The former champion tried to bounce back quickly later that year before injury prevented him from doing so. He eventually returned at UFC 311 and fought valiantly against Jiří Procházka until the fellow former champion stopped Hill midway through the third round.

Rountree Jr. got his chance at the title in somewhat surprising fashion, but his 5-fight winning streak he amassed beforehand spoke to his deservedness. When he fought Pereira at UFC 307, Rountree Jr. fought very well and took two of the first three rounds on the judges’ scorecards. Unfortunately, Pereira found his rhythm and stopped Rountree Jr. in the fourth round. However, Rountree Jr. absolutely earned the respsect of anyone who watched the fight and proved he could very well hang with the best light heavyweights in the world.

Joining the two on the card is a co-main event between veteran former title challenger Anthony Smith and rising Chinese knockout artist Zhang Mingyang. Smith is coming off a tough 2024 in which he lost his last two fights to Dominick Reyes and Roman Dolidze. He did, however, score a submission win at UFC 301 against Vitor Petrino, cementing the fact that he remains a dangerous threat at 205 pounds. However, the bout, which will mark Smith’s 60th professional fight, is likely the last for “Lionheart.” He isn’t getting an easy task, either, as Zhang is on the hottest of streaks. “Mountain Tiger” has won 11 fights in a row, including his first two Octagon appearences that came in 2024. On top of that, each of his 17 wins came in the first round. In fact, just two of his 23 professional fights went past the first frame, and only one went to the judges’ scorecards. A win over Smith with put him on the fast-track toward a top-tier matchup later in 2025.