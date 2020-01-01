Jamahal Hill Always Expected Success

Anderson Silva first caught Hill’s eye, and he then found a gym for himself. Soon enough, he was hooked and running five miles to and from the gym every day to train.

Six fights into his professional career, Hill is set to make his UFC debut in Raleigh against Darko Stosic. After winning a contract on the Contender Series, Hill has been forced to wait for his first foray into the Octagon after his bout in Shenzhen fell through. Although he semi-joked that he “would’ve liked to be making money” sooner, he has put that time to good use.

“I’m a lot better than I was on the Contender Series,” Hill said. “One good thing about me is I’m good at critiquing myself, picking out my weaknesses or things that are openings or whatever you want to call them and addressing them.”

At 6-foot-4 with a 79-inch reach, Hill is an enticing physical presence in the light heavyweight division that is always in need of new blood. For someone who always assumed he’d find greatness, Hill does still find satisfaction beyond the affirmation of his self-confidence.