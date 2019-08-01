Jamahal Hill Always Aims To Be The Greatest

There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s just reality. But take someone like recent Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Jamahal Hill, and his goal to become the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time is something that is within his reach if he puts in the work and wins the fights. In other words, his destiny is in his own hands, and there can’t be any more intoxicating feeling than that.

“It almost feels unreal but, at the same time, it’s something I’ve been preparing for, not just since I’ve been training, but my whole life,” said Hill. “Ever since I was a kid, I felt like whatever I locked in on as what I wanted to do, I was gonna be one of the greatest to ever do it. When I was younger, I thought it would have been football or basketball, but then I grew up and I started fighting and I wanted to be the greatest at that. Whatever what I do, I aim to be the greatest.”