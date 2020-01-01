Jalin Turner Wants To Repeat History

“I get into those vibes,” said Turner. “Before I got into the UFC, I fought for Bellator like once every year, and it was always in January. And I always got a good finish every time I fought there. It’s the same thing now – February, same time as last year, fighting a local guy again, fighting somebody debuting again, so I feel like history will repeat itself in my favor.”

The unbeaten Culibao, a native of Sydney, is making the short flight to New Zealand for his Octagon debut to replace the injured Jamie Mullarkey, and while anytime an opponent is switched it’s an inconvenience, it’s not a concern for Turner, who is making his first start since knee surgery following his April loss to Matt Frevola.

“That’s going to be the biggest factor,” said Turner of the experience gap between himself and Culibao. “There are levels to this game and I feel like I’m gonna show him that there’s a whole other level, especially coming into the UFC.”

If you’re getting the impression that Turner doesn’t get rattled by too much, if anything, just take a look at the Twitter post where he lets a tarantula walk up his arm while his son watches, equally unbothered. Yeah, “Tarantula” is a nickname that has nothing to do with his jiu-jitsu game.

“We grow up seeing people get freaked out by certain things and it makes us be accustomed to being afraid of those things,” Turner said. “It’s just a spider, it’s no problem and his mom doesn’t get too freaked out by them, either, so he’s not fearful of it.”