Jalin Turner Pushes The Envelope

“I try to be good and stay off the field,” laughed Turner, who puts dog training aside once a contract is signed. But once the fight is over and it’s time to unwind, this is how “The Tarantula” winds down…doing things most of us wouldn’t imagine doing as leisure activities.

“It's just fun,” he said. “I find that the most interesting things and the oddest things are fun to me. They end up becoming my passion and hobbies. So I started with skateboarding. And then what else? I got into tarantulas. I go through these phases of my life where I like to learn about new things and learn new skills with things that I still revolve around my everyday life that I love. I love dogs, so it was just made sense. And my best friend’s actually the one that got me really into it. He trains dogs, so that's how I got super deep into it.”

It makes you want to bookmark Turner’s Instagram page to see what’s next. Any hints?

“I don't know,” he laughs. “I still need to conquer this fear of heights, so maybe I might start doing some crazy stuff, getting on some tall buildings and bridges just to work that out a little bit more.”