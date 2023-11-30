Jalin Turner: 'It's Just Business'

“I already had pre-conditioned shins from getting boards to the legs over the years,” he added with a smile, happy to think about the crossovers and similarities that exist between the two sports he’s passionate about. “I’ve accomplished more in fighting than I have in skateboarding, in the same amount of time, which shows how good the top skateboarders in the world are because they’re dedicated to it.”

To be fair, it also underscores how talented Turner is as a mixed martial artist, as well.

While there may be legions of skaters that have achieved more than him, there are few competitors that are currently positioned ahead of him in the UFC lightweight division, as the tall, dangerous Turner presently resides at No. 12 in the divisional rankings.

He reached the Top 10 last fall, but has slid back two spots over the last 13 months following consecutive split decision losses to Mateusz Gamrot and Dan Hooker.

Both fights were ultra-competitive affairs — the former taking place at UFC 285, with Gamrot filling in for an injured Hooker, and the latter coming four months later at UFC 290 once the New Zealander was healed up and ready to go — and the type of efforts that did not diminish Turner’s stock one bit, even if his place in the hierarchy happened to change.