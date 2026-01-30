Jalil Hackett | Prime Time Player | Zuffa Boxing

“I got a stoppage, and it was so crazy that the guy that I stopped, we went to the same elementary school.

“People who know boxing, in the amateurs, you can fight somebody up to 24 months older or 24 months younger. He was two grades higher than me, and I stopped him. And I don't think he ended up boxing too much longer, because I think I was in second grade, (and) he was in fourth grade. In your second-grade mind, that sounds crazy. So, yeah, that really catapulted me to be like, ‘Yeah. I'm gonna stick with it.’”

Encouraged by that victory, Hackett threw himself into the sport and eventually turned pro in his late teens. Since then, he’s built a professional record of 11 wins, one loss, with nine knockouts to his name. During his come-up, Hackett has been able to call upon his faith and his inner circle to support him in his endeavors, and he gives credit to them for his ascent to where he is today.

“I always give all the glory to God – from the time I turned pro to now, I've always been in a relatively good situation. Even if it wasn't perfect, I've always been in a relatively good situation,” he explained.

“I’ve never been in a situation where it's like, I work, and I box. I've always been a full-time boxer. So I'm very thankful for that, and I'm just thankful for the team around me, that has always made sure everything has went well … so I'll just give thanks to them.”