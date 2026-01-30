Jalil Hackett | Prime Time Player | Zuffa Boxing

The featured preliminary card bout at Zuffa Boxing 02 will see rival 11-1 157-pounders Jalil Hackett and Roberto Cruz Jr. go head to head in what many are anticipating to be one of the most entertaining matchups on the card.
For 22-year-old Hackett, it’s exactly the stage he feels his skills deserve, and he plans on taking full advantage when he steps through the ropes at Meta APEX on Sunday night.
Chatting to UFC.com during fight week ahead of his matchup, Hackett said that he’s thoroughly enjoying the experience of being a Zuffa Boxing athlete, and feels fortunate to be a part of the first cohort of prospects featured in the early shows.
“It feels great, you know? It's a hell of an experience,” he enthused.
“A lot of guys would have died for this opportunity, so for me to be one of the few selected to be a part of this is unreal.”
The option to join Zuffa Boxing offered a fresh start for Hackett, who wanted to secure his fighting future by giving his career more structure and greater opportunity.
“It was all upside,” he explained.
“A lot of guys have world titles (and) a lot of guys are in world title contention that aren't getting the type of opportunity or exposure that they deserve with other promoters. Over here, they give you the opportunity, they give you the exposure, and you're getting the fruits of your labor.
“Realistically speaking, this is a situation where, if guys are doing what they're supposed to do as fighters, then this is their full-time job, compared to other situations where I know some fighters that work and box. They have a job, and they fight, because the fighting just isn't paying enough.”
The move also sees Hackett competing on Paramount+, where he has the chance to showcase his skills and personality to a wider audience. For a fighter who feels he’s sometimes unfairly labeled, it’s a welcome opportunity to show people the real him.
“I’m hoping they learn that I'm very approachable,” he grinned.
”I've heard a lot that I'm not approachable, and I'm like, ‘That doesn't even make sense!’ But I'm cool. I'm cool as f***!
“I don't know, maybe ugly people are not approachable, I don't know! But I just hope people know I'm a cool dude. Ask anything. You come up to me, I’m cool. I feel like I’m only not cool on one day, that’s the day of the weigh-ins. But other than that, cool!”
Hackett started his professional career as an 18-year-old, but had already established a solid grounding in the sport through his relationship with the Russell family, including world champions Gary Antuanne Russell and Gary Russell Jr, who helped inspire him as a youngster.
“I look at them like my uncles,” he explained.
“I tell people all the time, Gary Antonio Russell literally taught me how to walk as a baby. So I was always around the sport, but it wasn't until I was about seven or eight that, I decided I wanted to try (boxing).
“I played football, basketball, soccer – played everything as a kid. I tried (boxing) around seven or eight, really enjoyed it (and) got good at it relatively quick. By middle school, almost high school, I dropped all my sports to just focus on boxing.”
Hackett started his boxing journey early and was competing in amateur bouts while still at elementary school. He remembers his debut contest like it was yesterday.
“My first amateur fight, I got a stoppage! So that was a plus!” he smiled.
“I got a stoppage, and it was so crazy that the guy that I stopped, we went to the same elementary school.
“People who know boxing, in the amateurs, you can fight somebody up to 24 months older or 24 months younger. He was two grades higher than me, and I stopped him. And I don't think he ended up boxing too much longer, because I think I was in second grade, (and) he was in fourth grade. In your second-grade mind, that sounds crazy. So, yeah, that really catapulted me to be like, ‘Yeah. I'm gonna stick with it.’”
Encouraged by that victory, Hackett threw himself into the sport and eventually turned pro in his late teens. Since then, he’s built a professional record of 11 wins, one loss, with nine knockouts to his name. During his come-up, Hackett has been able to call upon his faith and his inner circle to support him in his endeavors, and he gives credit to them for his ascent to where he is today.
“I always give all the glory to God – from the time I turned pro to now, I've always been in a relatively good situation. Even if it wasn't perfect, I've always been in a relatively good situation,” he explained.
“I’ve never been in a situation where it's like, I work, and I box. I've always been a full-time boxer. So I'm very thankful for that, and I'm just thankful for the team around me, that has always made sure everything has went well … so I'll just give thanks to them.”
Sunday night will see Hackett face off against Puerto Rico’s Cruz, who is looking to bounce back after defeat in his lone outing in 2025. But, rather than look at his opponent, Hackett is focusing on himself and what he can do to deliver ever-improving performances every time he steps in the ring.
“The expectation for myself, at least, it never changes. I just always tell myself, ‘Just be better than you were the last time,’ he explained.
“Last time, we got us a knockout. Although it was a quick fight, I did think about things that I did throughout my camp that, if I would have done them differently, we might have been even better.
“So it's just all about improving. Nobody's perfect, and nobody will ever be perfect. So it's always about trying to be better.”
This weekend will see Hackett make a swift turnaround as he competes just 51 days after his first-round knockout of Jose Angulo last time out. It’s a performance he’ll try to eclipse Sunday night, and to do that, he knows he needs to produce something special – and he’s ready to do exactly that.
“Let's just say I'll be able to show a new wrinkle come Sunday night,” he teased.
“It will be something special. But it'll all end with them raising Jalil Hackett's hand.”
And for the man who certainly arrived in Vegas with the gift of the gab, Hackett plans on letting his hands do all the talking as he looks to steal the show on fight night.
“We’re the main event of the prelims. And, based on the way the timing lines up, that's about 8pm Eastern Time. That's NFL prime time,” he explained.
“Y’all don't get the Super Bowl this weekend, but y'all do get Jalil Hackett. So make sure y'all tune in!”