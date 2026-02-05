Jakub Wiklacz | Flying Colors

While the fight with Mix was a very tense, cagey affair, Wiklacz is expecting a very different fight on Saturday night. He's set to take on Tajikistan's Muin Gafurov in a matchup he expects to be a much more dynamic encounter, and he can't wait to get in there and get started.

"He's a great fighter. He's a fighter who always does a great show," he explained.

"So it will be a different fight than the fight with Patchy, because the fight with Patchy was maybe slower a little bit, because Patchy was also kind of defensive in the fight. I think that Muin will be more offensive, and I'm prepared for that, and for sure, this fight will be faster."

Subscribe To Paramount+

Wiklacz arrived in the UFC with a glowing endorsement from one of Polish MMA's all-time greats. Former UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk was a huge fan-favorite across Europe during her run as 115-pound queen, and she's been an integral part of Wiklacz's MMA story.

"I met Joanna many, many years ago when she was still fighting in stand-up sports, striking sports. So she hadn’t even started to train MMA," he recalled.

"She started to train MMA with me. So she showed me the way. She showed me the champion's mentality. She showed me how to do it and how prepared you need to be to make this a success."

That grounding has helped Wiklacz throughout his career as he made his name on the European scene before signing his UFC contract in 2025.