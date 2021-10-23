Jake Peacock's Homecoming | UFC Fight Pass

As a man without a right hand, it would make an abundance of sense for Peacock to be the third-generation soccer star but he had his sights set on combat sports. Peacock’s decision to chase down a dream in a sport nicknamed “The Art of Eight Limbs” only adds to the level of commitment to his passion in Muay Thai.

Peacock could have waltzed into some sort of career in soccer and made a nice living for himself based off his last name, but he’s taken a much harder road, and at 6-0, you have to admit that he’s already done one hell of a job going from “Gavin Peacock’s son” to “Jake Peacock.”

“When I get back I’ll be, ‘the successful Muay Thai fighter,’” Peacock said. “Obviously people know my dad and they’ll see him there but when I step in the ring everyone knows that I’ve got a gift and I’m going to try to showcase that to the best of my abilities.”

GET READY FOR UFC 267: The Best Of Khamzat Chimaev | Glover Teixeira's Second Title Run | Three Peat Fighters | Nobody Does It Like Dan Hooker | The Essential Li Jingliang Guide

Although Peacock has never felt like “living in the shadow” of a famous father was a bad thing, there’s no doubt this will be one of the most rewarding experiences of his life.

The homecoming, the title defense, the perfect record on the line, the step on his own path. It couldn’t be bigger for Jake Peacock, but as he’s always done, he’s shrugging off the pressure and ready to take on the world if he has to.

“No one back home has seen me fight live,” Peacock said. “They’ve watched it on FIGHT PASS or on TV or something, but never live. I honestly feel great, I feel motivated, I don’t feel pressure performing in my hometown in front of family and friends for the first time. I’m just excited. I’m so ready you can put a grizzly bear in the ring and I’ll be giving him a good shot.”

Catch the return of Jake Peacock to action at Lion Fight 71! Action kicks off Saturday, October 23 at 7 am PT, ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!