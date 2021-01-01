Jake Peacock Dreamed Big And Became A Star

The key to Peacock’s success while missing one of the most important pieces to a Muay Thai fight is that Peacock has turned himself into a tactical wizard in the room at any given moment, in any given gym.

When the right hand isn’t there, strategy and creativity better be.

“You have to rely on tactics 100% and your timing has to be good,” Peacock explained. “I can counter, I can see an opening and time that left hand, which is pretty sharp. I can also set it up using my legs. I use my legs a lot.”

Peacock will introduce the world to Lion Fight and vice versa on February 12. In a perfect world for Peacock and the Dunamis crew, it will be another finish, another win. Unfortunately, the only lingering issue Peacock still isn’t fully adjusted to is that regardless of the accomplishment, it will be outshined by his missing right hand.

The headlines never read “Crafty Thai Fighter Adds Another KO” and Peacock still shakes his head.

“It’s always, ‘Oh, the one-handed guy knocks his opponent out!’ or ‘That’s amazing, especially for one hand!’ It’s never going to go away,” Peacock said. “That’s the facts of it. I do have one hand and for people to see me win fights like that or knock people out like that, it’s going to amaze them. It is what it is; I’m just going to keep doing my thing.”

It admittedly frustrates Peacock when people confuse his missing limb for his identity but one thing he’s hellbent on forcing them to acknowledge is that one arm or two, he didn’t just reach for the stars, he became one.

“Human beings do incredible things with a strong mentality,” Peacock said. “If you go in with the mindset, and this goes to anyone, even if you have two arms and two legs, if you go in with a mindset you’re hesitant and not sure if you’re able to do it, you’re not going to succeed. Obviously you’ve got to be realistic, but you’ve got to dream big as well.”

Catch Peacock in the UFC FIGHT PASS debut of Lion Fight on February 12!