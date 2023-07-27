Jake Matthews Just Wants To Put It Together On Fight Night

Despite all the preparation, the fight game remains an unpredictable beast, which is to say Matthews’ prep for his initial opponent Miguel Baeza went out the door when Baeza was forced to pull out of the matchup. Instead, Matthews now faces Darrius Flowers, a Contender Series alumnus who is set to finally make his UFC debut after earning his contract in August 2022. Also 28 years of age, Flowers comes into the matchup having spent a lot of his time on the regional scene competing as a middleweight, so Matthews knows he has to remain focused despite the wealth of experience he holds over his opponent.

“We study our opponents pretty extensively,” he said. “We've watched all these fights. I know he's a powerful guy. He fights up a weight class, as well. He’s a bit of an all-rounder, so we're ready for wherever the fight goes, whether standing or in the wrestling or on the ground in the grappling, as well. We do think that we have the upper hand in all aspects, but it all comes down to doing it on the night.”

While Matthews has had spurts of consistency, maintaining a high-level of performance is the focus as he closes in on his prime fighting years. Not everyone has the wealth of high-level experience he collected over the last decade or so, and July 29 seems like a prime moment to reengage with the version of himself that turned heads in Singapore last year.

Staying in the promotion for the period Matthews has is already something on which he can hang his hat, but he holds loftier goals for himself. The first task, of course, is cashing in on all the focused work he put in over the last couple of months. The rest will take care of itself.

“What I want to showcase is showing myself that I can implement the lessons we learned from the last fight,” Matthews said. “Just being able to implement what we want to implement and what we've changed in the fight camp. Obviously, everyone can put it together while in the gym. (I want) to keep putting it together in the fights.”