Jake Matthews: Lessons Learned

While that has come with some setbacks and a divisional change as he’s grown from a teenager into a father of three with a beard and a bunch of tattoos, it’s also provided the still developing welterweight with invaluable experience as he looks to propel himself to the next level within the division.

“The biggest thing is the maturity that comes as the years go on, and with that maturity comes the discipline, learning to stay motivated, and how to push through adversity, and it all stems from that maturity piece,” he said when asked about the core lessons learned thus far in his career. “It’s all about staying calm, collected, learning from the losses and implementing that into the next fight, and I definitely attribute that to being in the UFC for so long.

“All the losses I’ve suffered, I’m still here, and if I could go back, I wouldn’t change anything in my career because if I change something, I might not be in the UFC today. We’ve always said we’re gonna treat this like a marathon, not a sprint, and that’s what we’ve done.

“The benefit to that is that I’m so comfortable in the Octagon, within the UFC,” continued Matthews, who has gone 8-3 since transitioning to the 170-pound weight class. “A lot of these other guys (developed) in another organization and they’ve hit their peak as they get into the UFC. Alexander Volkanovski for example — I’ve been in the UFC a lot longer, but he was established, at that level physically, mentally, and in terms of his maturity to get into the UFC and make a quick run, whereas I had to learn.