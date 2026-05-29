Jake Matthews | Everything Happens for a Reason

What’s even more challenging is that because things happen so quickly inside the Octagon, there is no real time for anyone to take a beat and figure out what they should do — the referee said the bout was still going, none of the officials outside the cage suggested otherwise, and so Matthews simply had a minute to ready himself to go back out and get back to work. He did so and fought with vigor in the second, but ultimately, he landed on the wrong side of the results in a fight where he had momentarily been declared victorious, and in hindsight, he understandably wishes he or anyone else involved in the matter had handled things differently.

“Again, it’s one of those things you cannot go and change, but in hindsight, I probably just should have protested and said, ‘Nah!’” he said with a smirk, given the benefit of nine months of distance from the contest. “We train, and when we’re told to go, we fight, so you’re not thinking straight. I should have sat on the canvas and said, “No — you can disqualify me if you want, but I’m gonna protest and take a stand.’

“It should follow the guidelines or the rules, which is that the fight is called off, that’s the decision, and it should be up to Neil to go and appeal. That’s should have been the way it went down, but we’re fighters — you tell us to keep fighting and we automatically keep fighting.

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