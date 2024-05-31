Jake Matthews: Big Crowd Equals Big Performance

"And I've come to accept that this is what I'm supposed to do. I was put on this Earth to be a fighter, and I've really fallen in love with fighting and, as bad as it sounds, just punching people and bashing someone. That's the goal in each fight. And If I go out and achieve that, then I'll win the fight."

Matthews' last outing saw him lose a decision to rising undefeated prospect Michael Morales at UFC Vegas 82. It marked an unwanted hat trick of losses at the UFC APEX, where he has gone 0-3 so far in his career. Matthews admitted that, for whatever reason, he just hasn't been able to produce his best performances at the UFC's Las Vegas facility, and said that he's relishing the opportunity to return to a big arena, where the buzz of a live crowd often brings the best out of him on fight night.

"It's not something I consciously think about, but I've lost most of my fights at the APEX," he noted.

"I think fighting at the end of the year, I start to settle down like, 'It's at the end of the year, you can relax.' And it's obviously not good going into a fight. So the end of the year in the APEX hasn't worked out for us. But mid-year, especially June, especially in a new city we haven't been before, on a pay-per-view card, I've done pretty well.