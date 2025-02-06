Jake Matthews | A New Era Starts Now

“It was never a shock to me getting to the UFC, and it’s not a shock that I’ve been here for so long because I always believed it when I was younger,” Matthews said. “No matter how many people told me that it was impossible, that Aussies don’t make it to the UFC… I always believed it, even in high school. This June will be 11 years. I only just turned 30 but I’m an old man in the UFC. I have the youth on my side but the maturity from fighting for so long.”

His time in the UFC hasn’t unfolded quite as smoothly as he may have envisioned when he debuted in 2014. While 13 wins and seven finishes are no small feat, Matthews is always striving for more. Yet, at the same time, he wouldn’t change a thing. Fighters typically reach their physical peak at his age, and with a decade of experience, Matthews now possesses the knowledge and maturity to take his game to the next level.

“Lots of ups and downs, a rollercoaster from winning fights, losing fights, beating guys I shouldn’t beat and losing to guys I shouldn’t lose against,” Matthews said. “Surgeries, injuries, having kids; my entire adult life has taken place competing in the UFC, learning on the job fighting the best guys in the world, while still trying to grow myself and learn and mature.