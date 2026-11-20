Jake Matthews will hit a UFC milestone when he makes the walk at UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs Stirling, and he’s as determined as ever to force his way towards the welterweight division’s big names.
“The Celtic Kid” has been a mainstay on the UFC roster for more than a decade, and the 32-year-old from Melbourne still has plenty left to achieve.
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“Twenty-five fights is a big milestone,” he admitted. “I think if it wasn't for some layoffs, and injuries, and COVID, I think we'd be up closer to over 30, up to 35 fights even. But yeah, we don't look back on that. My career, everything from the wins to the losses to the good times, the bad times, it's all led me to be in the UFC still.
“So if I could go back, I wouldn't change anything. I'd let the career run out, run its course the way it has. And yeah, we've obviously done something right, because 25 fights, 12 years in the UFC, and we're still here.”
Matthews’ latest test sees him face Azerbaijan’s Tahir Abdullayev, an experienced campaigner and former UAE Warriors welterweight champion with a 22-3 record, and a finish over previously-undefeated Jefferson Nascimento on his UFC debut.
Matthews, meanwhile, is coming off a hard-earned unanimous decision victory over Carlston Harris at UFC Macau in May that Matthews said was one of his best performances in the Octagon to date.
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“Yeah, it was definitely up there,” he admitted. “Obviously, [it was] just lacking a finish, but I don't mind going three rounds. I really enjoy breaking an opponent down over the course of three rounds and just seeing them fade away – their energy's fading, and mine's lifting.
“I put the full arsenal on display, from grappling to striking. So, yeah, I was proud of the performance, obviously, getting a finish and a bonus is good too, but I was more than happy with it.”
Matthews faces seasoned opposition in Abdullayev but holds a significant advantage when it comes to top-level UFC experience. That fight time logged under the bright lights of the Octagon has proved invaluable through Matthews’ career, and he said that his ability to manage his energy and control his pace through the blood and thunder of a full 15-minute battle has been crucial to his success in the UFC to date.
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“Yeah, I think in most fights, my experience and my composure [have been key],” he said. “If we're getting out of the first round, then I'd usually take the fight, whether I finish them or whether we go the distance.
“It's more my experience in being able to conserve energy in the fight, not take damage, and I usually finish the fights the same way I start, which is something that a lot of fighters can't deal with. A lot of guys come out hard in the first round, big energy dip in the second round, whereas I'm pretty consistent throughout the fight. And that's absolutely something that's come from being in the UFC for 12 years.”
Matthews still harbors ambitions to reach the division’s elite at 170 pounds, but after past callouts have failed to produce the matchups he asked for, he’s staying hyper-focused on the job at hand. After that, he’ll see what comes.
“To be honest, let’s take it one fight at a time,” he said. “We've tried to push for top 15. We've tried, we've come in from every angle. Now it's just a matter of having a fight, getting my hand raised, and getting back in as soon as possible, you know?
“Rack up wins, rack up money, rack up bonuses if we can. And if the goal is to fight frequently and win, then a ranked opponent will come with that. So, we’ll just take it fight by fight.”
If Matthews is looking for a name who will accept a fight with him, one dropped in his lap a couple of weeks back, when Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani called for a bout against the Australian.
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“I don't watch fights. I haven't watched a UFC fight in about six years, so I didn't personally see it,” Matthews admitted. “I heard he was very kind about the call-out, which is nice.
“I've heard he's an up-and-comer. I've never seen him fight, never heard his name. But look, the next opponent is the next challenge. Once that's done, then we can assess and see where we want to go from there. But yeah, I appreciate the call-out, that it's from a position of him wanting to fight someone that's got the experience. I’ve been in the UFC a long time, so I've done the same thing over my career, so I can respect it.”
For now, though, Matthews’ sole focus is on his fight with Abdullayev on Saturday, and being ready to counter anything the Azerbaijani fighter brings his way.
“It's all going to come down to how he approaches the fight,” he said. “He can come out like a bull at a gate in the first round, or he can come out and be super conservative, knowing that I have that experience.
“Maybe he wants to just do enough to stay above on the scorecards, be conservative, be on the back foot, or the first round starts and he charges out and tries to get an early finish.
“So I'm just going to see how he wants to approach that first round, play it by ear, but my experience, my fitness, it's all going to come into play in this fight.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2026. This event airs at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.