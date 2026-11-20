“The Celtic Kid” has been a mainstay on the UFC roster for more than a decade, and the 32-year-old from Melbourne still has plenty left to achieve.

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“Twenty-five fights is a big milestone,” he admitted. “I think if it wasn't for some layoffs, and injuries, and COVID, I think we'd be up closer to over 30, up to 35 fights even. But yeah, we don't look back on that. My career, everything from the wins to the losses to the good times, the bad times, it's all led me to be in the UFC still.

“So if I could go back, I wouldn't change anything. I'd let the career run out, run its course the way it has. And yeah, we've obviously done something right, because 25 fights, 12 years in the UFC, and we're still here.”