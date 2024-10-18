Jake Hadley Is Ready To Make An Impact At 135 pounds

England’s Hadley had put together a 2-3 record in the UFC’s flyweight division, but moved up to bantamweight for a short-notice assignment of his own against Ireland’s Caolan Loughran at UFC 304 in Manchester in July, and picked up a hard-earned unanimous decision victory.

“Yeah, I was satisfied with it,” he told UFC.com ahead of fight night in Las Vegas.

Order UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

“It was on six days’ notice, so it was good going for six days’ notice. Obviously, this time, I've had a seven-week camp, so I expect a lot better of a performance, but it was good considering the short amount of time.”

Hadley missed weight for that matchup which he admitted put his back even further against the wall ahead of that fight, but he gritted his teeth and pulled out a priceless victory with a performance that proved to him that his fighting future belonged at 135 pounds. And, during fight week this week, he admitted that he feels noticeably better than he did for his prior assignments at 125 pounds.