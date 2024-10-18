 Skip to main content
Jake Hadley of England celebrates his victory against Caolan Loughran of Northern Ireland in a bantamweight bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 28, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Zuffa LLC)
Jake Hadley Is Ready To Make An Impact At 135 pounds

England’s Jake Hadley Has Moved Up To Bantamweight, And Says He Already Feels Improved In His New Weight Class
By Simon Head, on X: @simonheadsport • Oct. 18, 2024

Jake Hadley is into a new chapter in his UFC career, and he hopes to further his story by spoiling the debut dreams of his short-notice opponent.

England’s Hadley had put together a 2-3 record in the UFC’s flyweight division, but moved up to bantamweight for a short-notice assignment of his own against Ireland’s Caolan Loughran at UFC 304 in Manchester in July, and picked up a hard-earned unanimous decision victory.

“Yeah, I was satisfied with it,” he told UFC.com ahead of fight night in Las Vegas.

“It was on six days’ notice, so it was good going for six days’ notice. Obviously, this time, I've had a seven-week camp, so I expect a lot better of a performance, but it was good considering the short amount of time.”

Hadley missed weight for that matchup which he admitted put his back even further against the wall ahead of that fight, but he gritted his teeth and pulled out a priceless victory with a performance that proved to him that his fighting future belonged at 135 pounds. And, during fight week this week, he admitted that he feels noticeably better than he did for his prior assignments at 125 pounds.

Jake Hadley Locks In The Triangle Choke For His First UFC Win | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos
Yeah, I feel a lot more healthier and a lot better throughout my training camp, and obviously the fight week and stuff like that,” he said.

With Hadley saying he feels fit, sharp and full of energy, he’s ready to jump back into the Octagon as he looks to build some momentum in his new weight class. But, while Hadley’s preparations have gone smoothly, he received some late news that threw things up in the air again.

Hadley’s opponent Brady Hiestand was forced off the card, and while Hadley was at the UFC APEX checking out the action at Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday night, he was offered the name of former Fury FC standout Cameron Smotherman. Hadley went back to his hotel, jumped on the internet to do some quick research, then accepted the fight.

“They didn't offer me an opponent straight away,” he said. 

“I was at the Contender Series and I heard then. All I heard was his name. No offence to the man, I had never heard of him. 

“Then, after the Contender Series, I went back to my hotel, searched him up, and spoke to my manager and said, ‘Yeah. Let’s take the fight.’”

Jake Hadley of England punches Caolan Loughran of Northern Ireland in a bantamweight bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Jake Hadley of England punches Caolan Loughran of Northern Ireland in a bantamweight bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

What Hadley’s research did tell him was that he’s all set to face a fighter who is likely to bring a very different style of fight than the fighter he was originally preparing for.

“It’s a complete opponent change as he’s nothing like the original guy. The original guy was more of a wrestler jiu-jitsu guy. This guy is more of a pure boxing guy. So he's a total different style than (Hiestand). 

“I haven't had much chance to think about it, really, because he's been hit on me last minute, last second. But yeah, he’s another top guy, as well. I know he’s making his debut, but he’s a former Fury FC champion and he trains with top guys and corners them, as well. So I expect just as hard a fight, if not a harder fight.”

With Hadley expecting Smotherman to come forward looking for the knockout, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Hadley, who has more submissions than knockouts on his record, will turn to his ground game to get the job done. But the Englishman said he’s confident he can get the job done on the feet, too.

“I feel like this guy, I can beat him everywhere,” he said.

“I’d say he's more of a striking guy, more of a boxing first base guy. Saying that, I feel like I'd knock him out on the feet anyway. He does not want to grapple at all, even with average dudes, so he's definitely not going to want to grapple with me.

Jake Hadley of England kicks Charles Johnson in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Enterprise Center on May 11, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Jake Hadley of England kicks Charles Johnson in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Enterprise Center on May 11, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Saying that, I think his takedown defense is pretty good. He's athletic, but on a tactical standpoint, I'd beat him in his own game, which is the boxing. If he had a boxing match, I'd beat him at his own game. Now we're talking about mixed martial arts – you don't stand a chance. 

“But fair play to him stepping up on short notice. He's a top guy, and what makes him more dangerous than the other opponent is he does have knockout power. He's knocking guys out, so he's definitely a threat. But, with that being said, I'm a threat, also.”

It’s a matchup that offers a different type of test to Hadley, but it’s one that he’s clearly confident he’ll pass. And he doesn’t plan on resting on his laurels after Saturday night’s fight.

“We can expect an entertaining fight, and me to get my hand raised. That’s what we can expect,” he said.

“What do I want? I want to stay active. I want to keep fighting, as active as possible, and keep pushing up the rankings.”

