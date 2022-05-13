Jake Hadley Is Out To Win By Any Means Necessary

Hadley knows getting a standout win in his UFC debut will be no easy task, as he is set to square off with Allan Nascimento. Despite dropping his own UFC debut by split decision, the Brazilian flyweight showed that he is just about as dynamic as his opponent in the loss to ranked flyweight Tagir Ulanbekov.

With the UFC pairing the two, Hadley takes it as a sign that the UFC expects big things out of him. He’s competing with a fighter who just fought someone ranked in his debut and that means that if he’s dominant this weekend, he could be fighting his way into the rankings sooner rather than later.

“This shows what the UFC thinks of me by putting me in there with a guy who has had 24-25 fights. It shows what the UFC thinks of me compared to putting me with a guy who is like 6-2 or 7-2,” Hadley said. “This makes for a good fight because we are both two tough, durable guys, who have fought tough opponents. I think it’s a good fight.”

Hadley is confident that he can beat Nascimento wherever the fight takes place, and he wants to show people that he can shine against another high-level grappler.