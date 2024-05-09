Jake Hadley: Feeling At Home In Enemy Territory

Hadley sees the flyweight rankings as something of a mixed bag, with longtime contenders occupying many of the ranking positions, while a host of talented young fighters are bidding to usurp them. It's a process that Hadley sees playing out over the next year or two, and he plans to lead the way.

"It's a weird one, because I feel like there's some guys in the Top 15 who I would say don't necessarily deserve to be in the Top 15," he said. “But the cream always rises to the top. And eventually, all the best guys are gonna meet at the top."

MORE ST. LOUIS: Buckley Comes Home | Hooper Interview | Baby Shark Interview | Tecia Pennington Interview | Derrick Lewis Interview | Rodrigo Nascimento Interview

Hadley takes on former LFA champion Charles Johnson at UFC St. Louis this weekend. It's a matchup between two of the top unranked talents in the 125-pound division, and a challenge Hadley says should produce a fun scrap for the fans in Missouri.

"He's got a split decision loss to Brandon Royval, who is number one in the world, number one ranked. Charles took him to a decision and gave him a hard fight.