Jake Collier Wants To Put On A Show WIth Arlovski

He’d won his previous outing at light heavyweight, out-working Marcel Fortuna before elbow surgery put him on the shelf. He’d stay there for 987 days, and when he finally got the chance to step back in the cage, it lasted all of 45 seconds.

“Aspinall slapped the s*** out of me,” said Collier, laughing, reflecting on his road back to life as an active UFC fighter.

To be fair, Aspinall has done that to everyone he’s faced inside the Octagon thus far, adding four additional victories to his resume to climb into the Top 5 in the heavyweight rankings. Additionally, that quick, one-sided loss gave Collier the motivation he needed to make a massive change in his life.

“I quit my job after that and just went full-time on this,” said the 33-year-old heavyweight, who makes his second start of the year this weekend opposite veteran stalwart Andrei Arlovski. “I was working 10-12 hours a day, welding, carrying steel all day, and then I was trying to train, and it all kind of sucked.

“This is the big leagues and if you ain’t putting 100 percent into it, you ain’t gonna win.”

A loyal, blue-collar guy, Collier said his phone call to the folks at Stillwater Trailer Manufacturing was one of the scariest things he’s done in his life, not only because he was walking away from a steady paycheck and a job he’d maintained since he was 18 years old, but because he knew that a loss in his next fight could potentially lead to his being released by the promotion.

But he wasn’t happy and knew that something needed to change, so he hung up his welding mask and became a full-time fighter for the first time in his career to prepare for Gian Villante.

“I knew it was a good matchup for me and I just had to put everything into it,” said Collier, who began his career at middleweight, amassing an 8-1 record before getting called up to the UFC at the end of 2014. “I knew, ‘If I lose this fight to Villante, I’m probably going to get cut, so I’ve got to put it all in there and really, truly believe in myself.’