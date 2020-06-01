Jake Collier Returns After 987 Days Away From The Octagon

Just a couple weeks removed from his 29th birthday, the Missouri native continued his streak of bouncing back from each setback in the UFC with a victory by outworking the Brazilian over three rounds, giving Collier his first win in the light heavyweight division, third triumph in the big leagues, and 11th victory in 15 fights.

He was booked to make a quick turnaround against promotional newcomer Marcin Prachnio just a few weeks later in Orlando, Florida, but an injury forced him out of the bout and subsequently sent him under the knife. More than a year after that booking was announced, Collier accepted a 10-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance, putting even more distance between himself and a return to the Octagon.

Then, earlier this year, he was booked to face off with British heavyweight Tom Aspinall in London, only to have the event cancelled as the spread of COVID-19 swelled to become a global pandemic.

Saturday night, Collier will finally make the walk to the Octagon again, as he takes on Aspinall on this week’s Fight Island card. When his foot hits the canvas, it will have been 987 days since he last crossed the threshold into the UFC cage.

“I’m excited to finally fight again,” he said, his tone the mix of anticipation and weariness that only comes from going nearly three years between fights as a result of a number of factors that are completely out of your control. “I like fighting. I definitely enjoy it and I love the competition.

“I look at myself as one of the cleanest fighters there are and I failed a drug test for something that was an over-the-counter pre-workout,” continued Collier, who disclosed using a product that contained the banned substance that triggered his positive test. “It kind of sucked at first, but it’s kind of like, ‘There’s nothing you can do besides train and get better; focus on the future.’ So that’s all I’ve been doing is trying to get better, trying to evolve, and I think this time off has helped me grow as a fighter.

“Don’t get me wrong: it’s frustrating because I worked a long time to get to where I’m at and this all happened,” he added with a laugh. “I was supposed to fight in London, I was stoked, and then that got canceled, so there have been some ups and downs, but I guess if the road is nice and straight and flat, it’s going to be kind of boring.”

