Jairzinho Rozenstruik Welcomes The Challenge Ahead

After emerging as a contender in the heavyweight division following a breakout rookie campaign in 2019, the kickboxer from Paramaribo, Suriname asked for and received an opportunity to share the Octagon with Francis Ngannou in his first appearance of 2020.

Originally scheduled to serve as the main event of the UFC’s return to Columbus, Ohio in March, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of that event and shuffled the clash of heavyweight finishers to the middle of the UFC 249 pay-per-view main card two months later.

Twenty seconds after the bout began, the fight was over, as Ngannou pressed forward and found Rozenstruik’s chin as he backpedaled towards the fence.

“Naw, never any regrets,” Rozenstruik said with a laugh when asked about his decision to call out Ngannou just days before he returns to action against Junior Dos Santos as part of Saturday night’s UFC 252 pay-per-view main card. “I want to be on top, I want to be the champion, and so if I want to be the best, I’ve got to beat the best.

“The Francis Ngannou fight didn’t go my way, but my dream is still alive, and the dream is to get the belt and be champion,” he added. “It’s a fight and I got caught, so it is what it is; you win some, you lose some.”