“He had a game plan that was perfect,” he said, but as Mike Tyson famously and correctly commented, “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

Rozenstruik hadn’t got too many shots off at “The Demolition Man,” but if everyone else around him was worried that he was about to lose, the man with the gloves on wasn’t.

“As soon as I got the opportunity, I knew I was going to take it,” he said. "I was patient, I was relaxed, and I knew he was gonna make a mistake, but we didn’t know when. As soon as I found the opportunity, I put him down, walked away and we won the fight.”

Sounds simple enough, and he made it look that way, landing with a flush right hand that split Overeem’s lip and sent him crashing to the canvas. As Rozenstruik walked away, Overeem staggered to his feet and the fight was stopped. The time? Four minutes and 56 seconds of the fifth and final round.

“I’m always relaxed in finding opportunities in the fight,” he said matter-of-factly. “I’m not focusing on one thing or two things, I’m focusing on the whole fight, and I always find what I’m looking for.”

The victory, which lifted Rozenstruik’s record to 10-0 with nine knockouts, was the capper to a 4-0 rookie year in the UFC, setting up a big 2020 campaign for the “Bigi Boy.” Some would take the foot off the gas to ease into the year, but the 32-year-old has opted to go for the proverbial throat of the heavyweight division by requesting a fight with No. 2-ranked contender Francis Ngannou.

Request granted.