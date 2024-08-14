Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Out To Start A Streak

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“First off, it feels great to go out there and perform like that,” Rozenstruik said of his early March effort. “You know you want to (win) but how you’re gonna do it, you never know; it depends on the opponent, how he reacts, where he wanted to go. It felt great to get a win like that and I’m looking for some more.

“I felt it, but, at the same time, I was sticking to the game plan. We were working on what we wanted to do and the fight played out the way we thought it would: he will come, want to wrestle, be aggressive, try to bully, but you make him miss, make him tired, and start picking him off.

“I felt great!” He added when asked about venturing into the fourth round, uncommon territory for a man that had only been beyond the second round three times in his previous dozen appearances inside the Octagon. “I had good cardio, didn’t feel like I was tired at all. I was like ‘Let me get some more rounds in, let me get the pace higher.’”

As much as he felt good physically in the fight, it’s how he’s felt mentally since that is most important to the combat sports veteran, who has logged over one hundred appearances between kickboxing and mixed martial arts.