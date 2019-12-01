Jairzinho Rozenstruik Isn't Here By Accident

Saturday night, the 31-year-old looks to close out his rookie campaign on the UFC roster with a fourth consecutive victory as he again steps up on short notice to square off with Alistair Overeem in the main event of Saturday’s return to the Capital One Arena in Washington.

“There are no words to describe it,” Rozenstruik said of his incredible breakthrough efforts over the past 11 months as he readies to share the cage with one of the most decorated fighters in the division’s history.

Everything started off relatively low key for Rozenstruik, as he ventured into the cage in February and emerged with a second-round stoppage win over Albini, ending the fight with an impressive combination of strikes that showcased his kickboxing background and established him as someone to keep tabs on in the wide open heavyweight ranks.

The buzz surrounding the unbeaten newcomer from the tiny nation of Suriname started to build following his sophomore showing in the Octagon, when he ventured to Greenville, South Carolina and needed just nine seconds to dispatch Allen Crowder. A sharp jab put Crowder on the canvas immediately and before the broadcast team could get settled in to call the action, referee Blake Grice was stepping in to stop the fight.