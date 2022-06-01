Jairzinho Rozenstruik Here To Start Chopping

There are many that watch mixed martial arts and cover mixed martial arts that think an athletes’ career should be all rise — that the best reach the summit without taking any backwards steps, and that when someone suffers a setback or two, it’s a marker that signifies the greatest heights that individual will reach.

Except in the vast majority of cases, that has never actually been the case.

All but two of the current UFC titleholders have lost inside the Octagon, some of them multiple times, in non-title matchups. In each case, they picked themselves up, dusted themselves off, made adjustments, and continued pushing forward as many times as it took in order to finally reach the summit.

Because while reaching the UFC and having consistent success is tough and breaking into the Top 15 is a challenge, the greatest struggle for any competitor is bridging that gap between being very good and being elite, and the only way to do it is by learning from your mistakes.

And that’s precisely what Rozenstruik aims to keep doing.

“We definitely want to go from good to great, and closing that gap means a lot, especially when you’ve been in training camp for a fight and you have to think about the things you’ve done wrong,” said the ranked heavyweight, who enters Saturday’s clash with Volkov off a unanimous decision loss to Curtis Blaydes at UFC 266 last September.

“I thought I was an eight in grappling, but then you get this setback, and you realize you’re a six or a five-and-a-half, you know? You train, you practice — every style is different, and you’ve got to adjust. For me, everything in wrestling is basic, except for the guys who can wrestle.”