Rozenstruik Is Aiming For The Top

I hate the phrase, but if anyone is “living the dream,” it appears to be Rozenstruik. But in addition to following his own path, it’s been important for him to pave the way for those less fortunate and / or trying to get to where he’s at. For starters, he is in the process of launching the “Rozenstruik Gives Back” foundation, and that may be more of a source of pride for him than what happens on fight night.

“I want to support children in dire need, create awareness about a healthy lifestyle and build a sporting complex one day,” said Rozenstruik, who already has the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Suriname. My life is an example of how even the most difficult child can become an international athlete. You can waste your time hanging out in the streets or you can work hard, become a professional and travel the world. It’s your choice how you spend your time. I’ve spent my time learning kickboxing and mixed martial arts. I encourage everyone to spend their time wisely, to find happiness and to achieve greatness.”

Rozenstruik is also the subject of an upcoming documentary, and he even found a little time to kick back with his family for a vacation in Curaçao. But since September, it’s been all work in Miami to get ready for Arlovski, and Rozenstruik knows just what a win on this UFC 244 card will do for him.

“I enjoyed ‘flying under the radar’ as E. Spencer Kyte wrote in my last UFC interview,” he said. “I’ll guess on November 2nd that will change forever. I am here to make the heavyweight division interesting again. Let’s call it the ‘Rozenstruik Challenge’ - one big error and you fall asleep. Next year we will test who will survive the challenge.”