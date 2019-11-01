Jairzinho Rozenstruik To Face Alistair Overeem In DC

Rozenstruik replaces Walt Harris, who withdrew from the bout due to the continuing search for his stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard (for more details, click here)

One of the breakout success stories of 2019, Rozenstruik has made short work of Junior Albini, Allen Crowder and Arlovski since joining the UFC roster, and now he's eager to test himself against veteran contender Overeem, who has won two straight over Sergei Pavlovich and Aleksei Oleinik.