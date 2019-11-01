Jairzinho Rozenstruik To Face Alistair Overeem In DC
Rozenstruik recently knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski at UFC 244 and steps into his first main event December 7.
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi
• Nov. 5, 2019
Already 3-0 to start his UFC career, Suriname's Jairzinho Rozenstruik will make a quick turnaround after his UFC 244 win over Andrei Arlovski to headline the December 7 UFC on ESPN card at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, against Alistair Overeem.
Rozenstruik replaces Walt Harris, who withdrew from the bout due to the continuing search for his stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard (for more details, click here)
One of the breakout success stories of 2019, Rozenstruik has made short work of Junior Albini, Allen Crowder and Arlovski since joining the UFC roster, and now he's eager to test himself against veteran contender Overeem, who has won two straight over Sergei Pavlovich and Aleksei Oleinik.