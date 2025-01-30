Jairzinho Rozenstruik | The Calm Before The Storm

Entering last year off a disappointing first-round stoppage loss to Jailton Almeida, Rozenstruik made the most of his two opportunities to compete in 2024.

He opened the year in a tricky main event pairing with promising Dana White’s Contender Series grad Shamil Gaziev, who was undefeated at the time and coming off a stoppage win over Martin Buday in his promotional debut. It was a classic instance where the streaking newcomer was being given an early chance to catapult himself into the top tier in the division, but “Bigi Boy” was having none of it.

After successfully navigating the opening couple rounds when his adversary was fresh and full of energy, the veteran kickboxer upped his output and pace, fatiguing and ultimately retiring Gaziev in between the fourth and fifth rounds.

Then in August, he ventured to Perth and dominated his fight with Tai Tuivasa, only to have one judge somehow score the fight in favor of the West Sydney native. While he still came away on the positive side of the split decision verdict, forcing his way back into the Top 10 in the heavyweight rankings in the process, the fact that it sits on his record looking like a close fight doesn’t accurately portray how the fight played out.

Regardless of the judging controversy, the tandem wins further solidified Rozenstruik’s standing as a fixture in the heavyweight ranks and sent him towards this year with a ton of momentum, which he quietly, cunningly, credits to changes he made following that frustrating loss to Almeida the previous year.