It's All Positivity For Jairzinho Rozenstruik

“It’s definitely a situation you can say is similar,” offered Rozenstruik, who began his own UFC run with four straight finishes, just like Almeida.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida

The kickboxer from Suriname debuted in the Octagon in February 2019 with a second-round knockout win over Junior Albini. Rapid KOs of Allen Crowder and Andrei Arlovski followed, making “Bigi Boy” a person of interest in a heavyweight division always searching for fresh names. In his first main event assignment, Rozenstruik went right down to the wire with Alistair Overeem, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat with a last-second, walk-off knockout win to move his record to 10-0 overall.

He was flying high, filled with confidence, and ready to ascend into title contention. Instead, he ran into Francis Ngannou, kicking off a three-year stretch that saw the newly minted Top 10 talent post a 3-4 record while adjusting to life amongst the division’s elite.