Rozenstruik Promises “Lessons Will Be Learned”

Pressure isn’t a foreign concept to the Suriname native, who enters the Octagon this Saturday in his second UFC main event in a little more than a year.

While the spotlight of being in the main event doesn’t seem to faze “Bigi Boy,” it doesn’t mean he doesn’t steer clear of it. In his relatively short UFC career, he’s defeated some of the best contenders the heavyweight division has to offer, compiling a highlight reel of nothing but knockouts on the big stage.

He enters the Octagon Saturday against a fresh face in Ciryl Gane. And while the undefeated Frenchman is busy soaking up every moment of his first-ever main event, Rozenstruik isn’t going to be misled by the naivete of his opponent.

“He’s the type of fighter who can do anything,” Rozenstruik said. “I wanted to fight this one because he has a big hype, and to stop him, the hype comes to my side. That’s what we need right now.”

The two share stoppages over Dos Santos and a background in kickboxing in common, although Rozenstruik’s 85 kickboxing matches overwhelmingly overshadow Gane’s seven. But a common style is not something the contender concerns himself with.

“I never train the way fighters fight, because then I’m going to be focusing on what he’s doing, and not what I’m capable of doing,” Rozenstruik said. He added that it doesn’t matter how “Bon Gamin” wants to fight, because he’ll be able to combat any style that’s brought to the canvas.