Jailton Almeida | Winner Takes It All

Almeida sits fifth in the official UFC heavyweight rankings and will look to jump to the front of the queue for a title shot by defeating number-two-ranked Alexander Volkov at UFC 321.The event marks a return to Abu Dhabi for Almeida, who has harbored hopes of competing on Yas Island ever since he cornered a teammate during the pandemic. Now he gets the chance to step into the Octagon for himself.

"It's great to be back in fight week. Every time, a little anxiety comes up, but it's good anxiety," he told UFC.com . "I'm especially happy to be fighting here in Abu Dhabi, because I was here in 2020 as a cornerman for Carlos Felipe. And when I was here, I was like, 'I'm gonna be fighting here someday.' It is a dream come true."

On paper, the bout looks like a de facto title eliminator with the only two fighters ranked above Volkov – champion Tom Aspinall and No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane – facing off for the undisputed crown on the same night.