Jailton Almeida's Three-Step Plan To Fighting For UFC Gold

It’s the fourth consecutive matchup against a Top 15 opponent for the Dana White’s Contender Series grad, who earned his contract with a dominant finish over Nasrudin Nasrudinov and opened his UFC career at light heavyweight before migrating north to the heavyweight ranks.

His third contest in the division came against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, a rankings mainstay who has faced a majority of the top names to compete in the weight class over the last several years. His fourth fight was against Derrick Lewis, the man with the most knockout wins in the history of the UFC that has fought for both the undisputed and interim heavyweight titles.