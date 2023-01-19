Jailton Almeida Is Ready To Rise Up The Rankings

Not only will it be his first UFC fight in Brazil, but it is the UFC’s first event in Brazil since the COVID 19 pandemic. It’s going to be a dream come true for Almeida, who has plans to put on an amazing show for the Brazilian faithful.

And according to Almeida, that performance will include plenty of dancing.

“For sure, I’ll dance; get ready for it,” Almeida told UFC.com. “I’ve experienced [the crowd] before in Las Vegas, but the energy here at home will be surreal. The crowd cheering, chanting my name and, God willing, I’ll get this win.”

Standing in his way and hoping to prevent Almeida from busting a move is Shamil Abdurakhimov.

The heavyweight veteran has been in the UFC’s rankings for years and could be Almeida’s ticket to contender status.

The matchup had been booked a few times in 2022 but fell through due to injuries and visa issues. Although it can be frustrating for a fight to get canceled or moved, Almeida doesn’t blame Abdurakhimov for the problems that have prevented them from competing, and he’s just happy to still have the opportunity to fight Abdurakhimov.