Jailton Almeida: ‘If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It’

While the arena wasn’t packed to the rafters, as he might have hoped, Almeida still felt the energy of the Rio de Janeiro crowd behind him. Almeida, as he’s now done for 14 consecutive fights, finished his opponent with relative ease.

After a quick pit stop in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Almeida went nearly untouched in a one-round starching of Jairzinho Rozenstruik, the Brazilian returns to his home country as the headliner, this time about 275 miles west in São Paulo. While still a two-hour flight away from the venue, not having to travel all the way to the United States is a welcome change.

“[It] helps a lot,” Almeida said of fighting close to home. “When you fly and only get there the next day, you have to acclimate; it’s a different environment. Not to mention the stress you put your body through to be able to fight well. So, it's much easier to fly for only two hours than spending 25, 30 hours waiting to get to another country. That’s hard.”