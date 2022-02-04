Jailton Almeida Is Here To Make His Dreams Come True

“After overcoming the pressure of the Contender Series, this became familiar. It has already become my home.”

Hard to imagine a better feeling to have as you stare down your UFC debut this Saturday, and it should serve him well when he meets fellow Brazilian Danilo Marques on the prelims of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland. At the age of 30, Almeida’s path to this moment has felt akin to a straight line.

"My father is a former boxer, and I've been doing sports since I was six years old. I started doing jiu-jitsu at age 11, and in 2012 I made my MMA debut.”

A black belt in BJJ, he rode an eight-fight win streak (14-2 overall professionally) into the most recent season of Dana White’s Contender Series, where Almeida punched his ticket to the big show with an impressive second-round submission of Russia’s Nasrudin Nasrudinov.

"It was a night I will never forget. What I remember most is the joy I felt while leaving the Octagon. Many people thought that was a lost battle for me. But God shined a light on me, and I was victorious.”