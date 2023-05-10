Big Opportunity, Big Test For Jailton Almeida

Jailton Almeida earned four wins with four finishes in his first 12 months competing inside the UFC Octagon, forcing his way into the heavyweight rankings in the process. But as he readies for his first main event this weekend against Jairzinho Rozenstruik on ABC, the surging Brazilian isn’t reflecting on the highs of last year, but rather the low points in the early days of his career, when he nearly walked away from the sport.

“When I talk about looking back, I don’t think that much about this year that I’ve been with UFC, but more about where I came from and the journey to get here,” he said through translator Tiago Okamura on Tuesday morning, just a few days away from facing off with Rozenstruik on ABC. “There were times when I was thinking about quitting — I came very close to quitting more than once — because things didn’t go my way, things didn’t go as expected, and that’s a big thing.

“Back in 2014, I actually did stop,” continued Almeida, who arrived in Charlotte stationed at No. 12 in the heavyweight rankings, three spots behind his opponent. “A lot of people glamorize this sport, but when you’re going up, climbing the ranks — I was spending my own money to get punched in the face. I wasn’t making any money. I was having to spend way more than I was making just to keep at it and try and find my way.