Jai Opetaia Is Here To Get The Job Done | Zuffa Boxing 04

As the highest-ranked signing, Opetaia’s arrival has attracted plenty of attention, but he revealed that, while there’s now plenty of attention on him, he’s been assessing his new surroundings, too.

“It's been awesome,” Opetaia explained. “I've learned a lot since being here about Zuffa and the way it runs, and it's made me enjoy it a bit more, because once you sign with it, you're not sure what's going to happen. It all sounds good on paper. And you know that people say these words with their mouths, but the actions are a bit different sometimes, you know, and you got to be careful with that in our sport – people promise you the world and f***ing deliver nothing… So far, it’s been very professional, very good you (Zuffa Boxing) have a solid team. Everyone's here, they're enjoying it, everyone's pretty chill. So it's been a good experience, and they've been very welcoming.

To be honest, we've just been here training. We've done a few things, and I've had a few conversations with Dana, and stuff like that. But, like I said, words are words… I’m going off what I see, and the way I see the business run, and the way he's looked after his fighters and stuff like that. So that's where I sort of have gained more respect, you know, because other than that, you just see what's on social media. And I know for f***ing sure, do not believe s*** on social media.

“So, we’re just here to work, keep our head down and train hard, and make sure we win fights, because otherwise we're just f***ing building up hype, and we know we got to deliver, as well.”