Jai Opetaia | Belt Hunter

“This is a huge opportunity,” Opetaia told UFC.com during a fight-week conversation ahead of his eagerly-anticipated title unification bout. “This fight's going to change the direction of my career again, so this is a very, very important win. This is huge, bro. It's all on the line here, for both of us.”

Watch All The Action Saturday On Paramount+

Opetaia’s opponent, fellow world champion Noel Mikaelian, is expected to provide stiff opposition, but it’s exactly the challenge Opetaia has been chasing. He wants to face the best to prove that he’s better than them all, and Mikaelian is the next fighter in his sights.



“It's obviously been my goal for a long time to become undisputed,” Opetaia said. “I can't do that unless I get all the belts. But this guy – he's a world champion, you know what I mean? And so am I. He's had a great career. I don't pick these guys because they're easy fights. I pick these guys because they're the best, and I want to be the best. So, man, I'm just ready to fight, but I just want to get in the ring and prove to everyone that I am who I say I am.”