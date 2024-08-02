Jai Herbert Is Sharp, Ready And Enjoying Every Moment

“I did the last four shows in England, the last four London shows, so it was like the same thing over and over again. So I feel like getting out here to Abu Dhabi was a bit of a change of scenery, and gave me a bit of a boost that I’m doing something a bit different.

“It would have been nice to have been on that Manchester card with all of the other UK fighters that I know. But I feel like for me, personally, this was a great thing to do – to come and be in a different country, a different climate, different people, different environment. This is what I needed for my career.”

Herbert is taking on Peru’s Bedoya, who is nine years his junior, but despite the age gap, the Brit only has one more fight on his professional record. Bedoya will be making his third UFC appearance as he looks to claim his first victory inside the Octagon, and Herbert said he’s expecting his opposite number to bring the fight straight to him on fight night.

“Rolando, he’s a tough kid from South America – you know they usually are from over there,” he said.