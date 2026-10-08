Jai Herbert Is Ready To Make A Statement

Herbert has consistently answered the call to take on a succession of dangerous fighters, from seasoned vets to future champions, and whenever he’s tasted defeat in the Octagon, he’s consistently been able to bounce back. Now, Herbert is ready to return again, and he’s all set to feature in the co-main event as he takes on Brazil’s Matheus Camilo in a lightweight contest.

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“I'm excited to fight on Saturday night. Really excited to fight,” he said. “I’m gonna put on a great performance, and in the APEX this time, it’s gonna be a little rowdier. It's gonna be lively, and they're going to be excited for me to fight to put on the performance, and I'm going to do that for them. Let's go.”

Herbert’s latest victory came in his most recent appearance at UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott in Winnipeg, Canada, where he overcame a difficult start to eventually knock out Mandel Nallo in the first round.