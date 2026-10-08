Jai Herbert Is Ready To Make A Statement

Buoyed by his eye-catching, come-from-behind knockout victory last time out, English lightweight Jai Herbert returns to the Meta APEX looking to repeat the feat and claim back-to-back victories in the Octagon for the first time.
Herbert has consistently answered the call to take on a succession of dangerous fighters, from seasoned vets to future champions, and whenever he’s tasted defeat in the Octagon, he’s consistently been able to bounce back. Now, Herbert is ready to return again, and he’s all set to feature in the co-main event as he takes on Brazil’s Matheus Camilo in a lightweight contest.
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“I'm excited to fight on Saturday night. Really excited to fight,” he said. “I’m gonna put on a great performance, and in the APEX this time, it’s gonna be a little rowdier. It's gonna be lively, and they're going to be excited for me to fight to put on the performance, and I'm going to do that for them. Let's go.”
Herbert’s latest victory came in his most recent appearance at UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott in Winnipeg, Canada, where he overcame a difficult start to eventually knock out Mandel Nallo in the first round.
It was a fight that showed Herbert’s grit and determination as well as his striking acumen, turning the tables on Nallo to claim a knockout victory after just 125 seconds.
“Yeah, man, it was a fun fight, a fun two minutes. It was crazy,” he recalled. “But you know, it was a great experience. I came through a bit of adversity and then ended up getting a win by knockout, so I was really happy with the performance, happy with the fight… A couple of my family and friends probably had their hearts in their mouths, but we got the job done, and that's all that matters!”
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Facing that adversity and battling through is difficult to replicate in training, where you can be put in situations in the gym, but it’s not until you’re in a real fight, under the bright lights, when you really know if a fighter has what it takes to persevere and fight through it. Against Nallo, Herbert proved that he does.
“In those moments, sometimes you can't really train that stuff,” said Herbert. “That heart and that determination, that will. It's hard to train that. So, sometimes, you just have to bite down on your gumshield and say, ‘Not today!’ and remember who you are.”
That come-from-behind knockout victory in April means Herbert has arrived back in Vegas full of confidence and ready to put his best foot forward as a fighter who has grown significantly as a mixed martial artist since he arrived in the UFC as the Cage Warriors lightweight champion back in 2020.
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“As I've come through the ranks, it's been a good experience,” said Herbert. “I've fought some very high-level guys. It's just gonna put me in good stead for the rest of my career now. So, you know, what an opportunity I've had here at the UFC. I’ve got loads more to do, [there’s] loads more to come from me. So I'm just excited to carry on my career.”
Saturday night will see Herbert make the walk for his 11th UFC fight, where he’ll take on Matheus Camilo, who finished Nazim Sadykhov in the first round in his last outing back in June. It’s a matchup Herbert says will bring out the best in him on fight night as he faces a confident, in-form opponent.
“Yeah, it’s a good matchup,” he agreed. “My opponent, Camilo, good fighter, all-rounder. So, you know, it's a good matchup from the UFC, but I'm here to go in there and get the victory, by any means necessary.”
It’s a chance for Herbert to capture back-to-back victories in the UFC for the first time. And now, with the 38-year-old feeling like he’s at his peak, he’s ready to make that next step and start to string some wins together in the always-competitive lightweight division.
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“Yep, that's what it’s all about, getting that momentum,” he said. “Pick up that momentum, get some back-to-back wins, then move on to more wins next year, and pick up the momentum and move forward, pushing to get to the rankings.”
Herbert is hopeful that victory over Camilo will open up more opportunities, with the potential for squeezing in another fight before the end of the year, as well as a possible return home to fight in the UK in Q1 next year.
“Before the end [of the year] would be great, but the UFC, they’re chock-a-block, you know? The roster’s massive. But if that did arise and they wanted me on the London card in March – if there is one – I’d happily do that, as well. The UK fans are always great to fight in front of, so it’s a great opportunity.”
First, Herbert needs to get another positive result on Saturday night, and he’s planning a big performance to remind everyone to underestimate “The Black Country Banger” at their peril.
“I've got to make a statement in this fight,” he said. “You’ve got to go out there and make a statement if you want to push for bigger fights, and that's what I'm going to do, man. Go out there and make a big statement… We're gonna go out there, keep it calculated, stay cold, stay calm, and then when the opportunity arises, go out there and get the win [and] get the finish.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 10, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.