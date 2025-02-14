Jacqueline Cavalcanti | Ready Anywhere, Anytime

Her striking was on similar display in her sophomore showing against the powerful Josiane Nunes. Despite throwing caution to the wind against someone with heavy hands like Nunes, Cavalcanti outlanded her Brazilian counterpart nearly 2:1 to collect her second straight win.

“I had more patience in the fight because in my first fight, I used too much of my heart, not my skills,” Cavalcanti said. “Every day I’m a little bit better.”

Most recently at UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis, Cavalcanti rematched Nora Cornolle, a woman she defeated in just her second professional mixed martial arts bout. While this fight was much closer on the scorecards than her previous two fights, the Syndicate MMA product still got the job done on just two weeks’ notice, which was enough to move her into the Top 15 and earn her a ranked opponent this weekend.

That opponent is No. 12 ranked Julia Avila. The two will collide this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Avila is 3-2 in the UFC, with finishes over Julija Stoliarenko and Gina Mazany, and a decision win in her debut against Pannie Kianzad.