Jacqueline Cavalcanti: ‘I’m Ready for the Top 5’

“I moved to Las Vegas three years ago,” began the Portuguese rising star. “At first, I don’t know anybody here. After a couple months, I know the new coach, the new people, new friends.

“After three years, it’s my opinion that I have a very good team, very good friends; everything here is now working together. It’s special that we have the Performance Institute to help a lot, too.”

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The idea that everything is working nicely isn’t just her opinion, though; it’s facts.

Through her first five UFC appearances, the 28-year-old bantamweight is 5-0 and stationed at No. 11 in the rankings. After opening her 2025 campaign with a win over Julia Avila, the divisional dark horse wrapped the year with a unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva.